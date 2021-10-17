Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,877.68

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Italo has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market cap of $21,877.68 and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

