ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of ITT worth $98,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ITT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

