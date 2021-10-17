IXT (IXT) Market Capitalization Tops $830,753.16

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. IXT has a market capitalization of $830,753.16 and $343.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IXT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One IXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

