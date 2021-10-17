J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.