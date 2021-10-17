Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Janus Henderson Group worth $638,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $44.89 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.