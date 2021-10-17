Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of JSML traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $73.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
