Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JSML traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

