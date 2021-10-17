Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JANX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,168,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

