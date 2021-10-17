Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.