JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of JELD-WEN worth $61,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

