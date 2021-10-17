Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 39,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $208.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

