John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HTY remained flat at $$6.45 during trading on Friday. 39,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,891. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.