John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE HTY remained flat at $$6.45 during trading on Friday. 39,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,891. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.