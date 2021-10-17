Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.