JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,975 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.32 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

