JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 395,354 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.34% of NextGen Healthcare worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NXGN opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

