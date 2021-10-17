JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 536 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of NewMarket worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 844.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU opened at $373.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.65 and its 200 day moving average is $340.46. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

