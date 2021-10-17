JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 60,186 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Ternium worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.