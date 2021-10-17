JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.43% of eGain worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $322,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in eGain by 69.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

EGAN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $316.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

