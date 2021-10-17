JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Plains GP worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

PAGP opened at $11.73 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,173.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

