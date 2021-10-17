JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,027,538 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.74% of Travere Therapeutics worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after buying an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.50 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

