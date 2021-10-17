JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,341 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS opened at $88.44 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

