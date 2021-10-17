JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 30,602 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 146,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $137.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

