JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 306,124 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.24% of AlloVir worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AlloVir by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 78,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $1,292,387. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.