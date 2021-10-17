JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

