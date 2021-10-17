JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,605,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 248,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.