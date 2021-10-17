JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Churchill Downs worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.20 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

