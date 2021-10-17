JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Nelnet worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $343,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $379,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.