JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $848,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,577,000 after buying an additional 191,034 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -186.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.