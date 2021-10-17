JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,183,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,212,000 after buying an additional 136,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

