JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.