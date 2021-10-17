JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.