JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of TIM worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of TIM by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TIM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.46 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

