JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Barnes Group worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B opened at $42.04 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

