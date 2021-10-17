JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.35 Million Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.28% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

