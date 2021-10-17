JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.00% of ACCO Brands worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

