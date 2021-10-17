JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.60 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Chesapeake Energy worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $221,000.

CHK stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

