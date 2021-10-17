JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.67 Million Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 514,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.33% of Arcos Dorados worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 418,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

