JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.79 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

