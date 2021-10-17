JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KW. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.