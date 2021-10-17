JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Crane worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Crane by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Crane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Crane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

