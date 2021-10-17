JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.27% of Absolute Software worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.44 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABST. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

