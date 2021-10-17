JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 131,483 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of TreeHouse Foods worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.