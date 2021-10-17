JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 62,789 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of NCR worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NCR opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

