JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

