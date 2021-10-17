JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.80 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

