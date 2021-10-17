JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 127,226 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Redfin worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Redfin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Redfin by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 268,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth $10,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,333 shares of company stock worth $6,139,979 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

