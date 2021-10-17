JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 145,564 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.27% of New Mountain Finance worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 271.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.