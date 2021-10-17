JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 156,115 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

