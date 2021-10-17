JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 216,395 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

