JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,659 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.79% of Deluxe worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

