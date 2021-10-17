JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,661 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Rapid7 worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $120.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

